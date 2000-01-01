Envoyer vers un compte MTN au Ghana
MTN Mobile Money
Money is added instantly to MTN Mobile Money accounts.
Please check that the recipient already has a Mobile Money account.
You will need the recipient's Mobile Money number.
As well as airtime, it is also possible to send money directly to the mobile phone of a family member or friend in Ghana. All you need is an internet connection and you can send MTN mobile money to Ghana from more than 50 countries using any device.
Comment ça marche ?
Vous pouvez transférer de l'argent sur un portefeuille MTN Mobile Money au Ghana pour soutenir ceux qui vivent, travaillent ou voyagent dans ce pays. Le bénéficiaire doit être titulaire d'un portefeuille MTN Mobile Money. Il s'agit d'un compte électronique relié à son téléphone mobile MTN. Vous déterminez combien vous souhaitez envoyer et payer en ligne. Le transfert est crédité sur le compte du bénéficiaire dans la devise locale, le cedi ghanéen (GHS).
Once the mobile money transfer has been made, the recipient can use their mobile wallet to pay for goods, public transport costs and even household bills. Importantly, they can also withdraw the money as cash.
Étapes à suivre :
Vérifier si le bénéficiaire a configuré son compte MTN Mobile Money et si vous disposez de son numéro de portefeuille mobile.
Sélectionner "Transfert sur portefeuille mobile" parmi les options de service que nous proposons.
Sélectionner "MTN Mobile Money" pour le réseau de paiement.
Sélectionner la devise et le montant à envoyer. Les frais et le taux de change s'affichent immédiatement.
Le bénéficiaire et vous-même recevrez une notification par SMS une fois le transfert finalisé.
Un moyen rapide et efficace d'envoyer de l'argent au Ghana
MTN mobile money transfer is a fast, efficient and low-cost way to send money to friends and family in Ghana. As well as receiving the money instantly, we offer more competitive exchange rates than high street banks to put more money in the recipient’s pocket. We also put the security of your data and money first, encrypting your personal data and meeting the highest possible security standards.